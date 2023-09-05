The summer months have increased the amount of blood needed for hospital patients. Right now there is an urgent need for donors throughout north east and north central Wisconsin as well as the upper peninsula of Michigan. From July 4th through Labor Day weekend blood usage has been 14% higher than normal in these areas.
“We really need blood donors to come out now to schedule a blood donation appointment and help us be able to ensure that patients tomorrow, next week, next month have blood for the medical treatment that they need,” said Kristine Belanger the Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the Community Blood Center.
“Blood donations really just haven’t kept pace with that increase blood usage, so the blood supply is dangerously low currently and we are really encouraging community members to schedule an appointment and donate blood," said Belanger.
The increase comes from more people being active throughout the summer months and 20% of all hospital procedures require blood off the shelf to help patients.
“There are medical emergencies that happen everyday throughout the community that require dozens and dozens of units of blood and all of that blood comes from volunteer blood donors," said Belanger.
Anyone who is healthy enough to donate can give one pint of blood or 500 milliliters every 56 days.
“It’s quick, it’s easy, it’s safe and it only takes about an hour and there’s not a lot of things you can do in an hour and know that you’ve saved a life," said Belanger.
If you would like to learn more about donation opportunities you can visit communityblood.org