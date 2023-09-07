Community advocates talk addiction recovery, upcoming Light up the Night event

RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- The annual Light up the Night event, hosted by the Oneida County Health Department, will feature prizes, games, kids activities, and a story sharing circle and bonfire.
Angel Swenson, a peer support specialist with Human Services Center and recovering addict, said increasing awareness of substance use and recovery options can make a difference.
"I was very very stigmatized," said Swenson. "When people are in addiction, they're at their worst or in a really dark place, and it's easy for people to look down on them, who don't understand."
Raising awareness is even more vital now, with Fentanyl killing over 1,000 people in Wisconsin each year, according to PBS. Fentanyl is fifty times stronger than heroine, according to Campus Drug Prevention.
Jennifer Chiamulera is leading the Fentanyl awareness campaign for the Oneida County Health Department. She said raising awareness at events like Light up the Night can reduce stigma and help people understand the recovery process.
"Having that understanding takes away some of that fear around recovery and supporting people in recovery," said Chiamulera.
Additional resources on drug use and recovery can be found at the Dose of Reality website.