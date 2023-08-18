Coffee shop goes mobile with specialized drink menu for events.

MERRILL, Wis (WJFW) – Ana Blair’s Coffee on the Go is a mobile coffee shop based in Merrill. Owner Ashley Dayton says she had the idea for a mobile coffee shop because she would go to events and wouldn’t be able to find good coffee. She and her husband decided to design and build a mobile coffee bar. They began construction in February and their first event was the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo held in June in Merrill. They made so many drinks the first weekend their espresso machine quit working. Dayton said, “Our first event, we wore the machine right out.”
They’ve grown since that first rodeo; Dayton replaced the espresso machine and added a back-up, just in case. The mobile coffee shop has been busy attending events like car shows, construction groundbreaking ceremonies, and even music festivals. Ana Blair’s customizes their menu to each event, and Dayton says she gets her inspiration for drinks and the menu from the events they cover. Dayton said, “With the car show we named them after cars, with this one we named them after rides or um the big one is the Smores and we named that one ‘Give me Smore tickets’ I feel like as a mom, that’s all I ever hear at the fair is ‘give me some more tickets.’”
For more information or to book Ana Blair’s Coffee on the Go, visit their Facebook page here.