UPDATE 01/05/22 - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office updated their post saying that Cody Kamrath was located and taken into custody without incident.
The Sheriff's Office reports that he was taken into custody when he was reportedly on the library steps.
RHINELANDER - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching for this man, Cody Kamrath. He is five foot-seven and 150 pounds with shoulder length light brown curly hair.
Authorities say if you see Kamrath do not approach him or make contact with him.
Just after 7:00 pm, the sheriff's office says he was witnessed in several locations including Rhinelander and Minocqua.
If you see him, contact the Oneida County Dispatch Center at 715-361-5201.