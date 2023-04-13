ONEIDA COUNTY - A man charged with leading police on a chase in December will be serving 7 and a half years in prison.
Cody Huebner of Clintonville was arrested on December 14 after running from officers in Minocqua. He took police on a pursuit that lasted around 8-mile pursuit down icy and snow-covered roads.
During the chase, Huebner crashed his vehicle and stole another. He also attempted to enter a home at one point.
Huebner pleaded 'no contest' to five charges including: burglary, fleeing from law enforcement, possession of narcotics, using a motor vehicle without consent and reckless endangerment.
Huebner will be serving 7 and a half years of incarceration for charges related to the chase followed by 5 years of extended supervision.