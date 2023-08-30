Officials are warning Northwoods residents about a missed jury service scam.
The Vilas County Clerk of Court’s Office says that scammers are posing as law enforcement and calling residents saying that they failed to report for jury duty. The scammers then say that as a result, the person must appear at the Vilas County Courthouse at a specific time.
The Vilas County Clerk of Courts said, “There is no situation that you would be called by phone to appear at the courthouse for missing a trial. There is also no situation where you are called to pay a fee over the phone for missing a jury trial.”
If you have been impacted by this scam, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.