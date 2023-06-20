Clearwater farms has been owned by the Leach family for the past twelve years. They specialize in strawberries, but also grow blueberries, raspberries and more.
“We've always liked strawberries,” said Steve Leach, the owner of Clearwater Farms. “I started picking strawberries when I was a kid with my mom and my sisters.”
While they do offer pre-picked berries, the real Clearwater experience is heading out to the farm and picking them yourself.
“People have to learn to pick strawberries at some age,” said Steve Leach. “So we encourage parents to bring their kids out and just make a day of it.”
The farm also raises cattle, which are given individual names by Hannah Leach, the farm manager.
Hannah emphasizes that the love poured into Clearwater’s products is what makes them unmatched.
“There's no comparison,” said Hannah Leach. “I used to work in a grocery store. And every time I would see people go and get their strawberries. I'd be like, oh, but you want to come get these because they're much better.”
Soon, the farm will open its gates for customers to come by and pick their own berries to take home. To check and see if the farm is open, call their berry hotline.
They expect the strawberry season to open in a few weeks, and blueberry season will follow in about a month.
“I like seeing the people come out,” said Steve Leach. “They get so excited about the berries, and it's just a fun outing for them.”
And when picking season does roll around, the Leach’s expect to see a recent trend continue, with more and more people heading to the farm.
“I really like during strawberry season to see kids come out just totally drenched in strawberry juice,” said Hannah Leach. “We'll say did you try some? [and they’ll say] Yeah.”