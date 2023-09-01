PHILLIPS, Wis. (WJFW)- The Clayton rushing attack is going to be hard to stop in 2023.
After hanging 64 points in week one, Claytons offense once again was rolling as they defeated Phillips 38-6.
The Bears offensive line had a distinct size advantage and it was on full display early. The first Clayton drive was eight plays, all runs and a drive capping touchdown by Tannar Lewis.
A few drives later, now leading 14-0 Clayton extended the lead to three scores. Braden Curtis found a hole and cut back to nothing but green grass for a 30 yard touchdown. Clayton led 28-0 at halftime and went on to win 38-6.
The Bears now stand at 2-0 and will look to keep it rolling at home as they take one Winter/Birchwood on September 8.
Phillips drops to 1-1 and will look to get back in the win column as they travel to Luck on September 8.