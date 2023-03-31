CLARK CO. (WJFW) - Multiple locations across Clark County will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Apr. 22.
The cities of Neillsville, Greenwood and Owen, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will participate in the event to help fight the opioid epidemic.
There will be other locations to drop off prescription drugs in Clark County:
Russell's of Neillsville Parking Lot
100 8 E. Division St., Neilsville, WI 54456
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wolf's True Value Parking Lot
315 S. Main St., Greenwood, WI 54437
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Martin's Fresh Market Parking Lot
707 W 3rd St., Owen, Wi 54460
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
"Now is a great time to clean out your medicine cabinet and safely dispose of your unwanted or expired medications," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. " Whether you dispose of unwanted medications at a drug take-back event or permanent drug drop box near you, we can each do our part in the fight against the opioid epidemic."
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.
All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household. Drugs from any businesses won't be allowed.
ALLOWED: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials, and pet medications. You can bring vape pens or other e-cigarette devices if the batteries are removed.
NOT ALLOWED: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, and sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas) and mercury thermometers.
There are more permanent drug drop-off boxes across the state, to find the nearest one go on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' website.