The City of Wausau and Wausau’s Police and Fire Commission have announced the appointment of Jeremy Kopp as Wausau’s next Fire Chief.
Kopp has been serving as a firefighter for 28 years since he joined to the Weston Fire Department at 18 years old. From there, he went on to join the Wausau Fire Department in 2004. There Kopp worked his way through the ranks all the way up to Deputy Chief before his appointment today as Fire Chief.
Kopp’s appointment will go into effect in December. A formal swearing-in ceremony will be announced at a later date.