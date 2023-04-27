WAKEFIELD, MI. (WJFW) - The City of Wakefield, Mi. is advising citizens to boil their water before drinking it, after their water system testing detected a fecal indicator (E.Coli) in the City of Wakefield's wells (pre-treatment).
According to a press release from the City, on Apr. 24, city officials collected a sample from the City of Wakefield's wells. That sample tested positive for E. Coli. Officials with the City are conducting additional sampling of the well to determine the extent of the problem and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the source of the contamination.
The City is telling residents to not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
The boil water notice shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify that the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil advisory has been lifted.
The City is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the source of the contamination and will be working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to implement corrective actions to ensure that the water supplies are protected against contamination.
If anyone has questions concerning this matter, contact Dave Semenak, Water Operator, at (906) 364-2886 or Robert Brown Jr., City Manager, at (906) 229-5131 ext. 1003.
