TOMAHAWK - The city of Tomahawk will go over their projected budget this year because of an unexpected increase to health insurance costs.
When the city made a 2023 financial forecast, it had not yet heard back from its insurance agent about how much costs would increase.
The city predicted a 7 percent increase, but the actual number is about a 12 percent increase. This means all departments including the police department will be over budget.
The city clerk told WJFW the finance committee will work to resolve this problem.