(WJFW) - Rhinelander needs the public's help with winning an online contest called the Wisconsin Cities Bracket, presented by Milwaukee Record.
Currently, Rhinelander, Madison, West Allis and Menasha are the final four cities remaining.
The contest is put together by milwaukeerecord.com. 64 cities are broken into four quadrants throughout the state: Northwest, Southwest, Northeast and Southeast. Rhinelander was voted the best destination in the Badger State in the Northwest region.
Voting for Round 5 is underway and it'll last through Mar. 29. The finals will run from Mar. 30 through 11:59 p.m. on Mar. 31.
Currently, Rhinelander is beating Madison by more than 60 points.
The winning city will receive a hand-delivered award from Milwaukee Record, declaring the city to be "Wisconsin's Best City." The town will also get a case of Lakefront Beer. Milwaukee Record will temporarily transform into "(the winning city] record for one day. Milwaukee Records says that during that day, which will be publishing a bunch of articles about that city.
People can vote as many times as they want online at milwaukeerecord.com.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com