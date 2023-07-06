Ironwood, MI. (WJFW)- A lot has changed in the past 100 years… from the clothes we wear, to the food we eat, to the cars we drive.
While parts of life in 2023 would be unrecognizable to people from 1923. A cornerstone of a Upper Peninsula community has stayed pretty much the same.
This picture was taken in 1923 when a thousand people in Ironwood gathered in front of the memorial building.
Friday July 6th the city will take another photo, because even though a lot has changed in Ironwood over the last century the pride for this building has stayed the same.
“We want a place where people want to come they want to stay and memorial building is part of that, there is a lot of history for people to come and checkout and I think it’s a big part of the community come down and see," said Ironwood Mayor Kim Corcoran.
At 5 p.m. tomorrow the local high school band will perform the national anthem, followed by speeches, a poem and some more music.
The photo recreation will follow at 5:30 p.m. and Mayor Corcoran says everyone is welcome to join in.