Annual Report
Table

EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – The Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eagle River moved from their old church built in 1925 to their new worship center in 2022. 

Capsule

The old building had a cornerstone which read 1925 had a hidden secret.  Inside the cornerstone was a time capsule placed by the 1920’s church congregation. 

Side by Side

Norman Spiess is somewhat of a church historian and says it’s like taking a step back in time.  The capsule contained a number of newspapers and church hymnals from the 1920’s. 

German Panphlet

Some of the church documents were printed in German, as Spiess explains, “In 1926 when this was put together, there was a number of people who just about only spoke German, my great-grandparents would have been one of them.” 

Newspaper

The capsule’s contents will be on display at Christ Lutheran School which is attached to the church’s new worship center. 

Table

Recommended for you