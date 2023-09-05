EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – The Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eagle River moved from their old church built in 1925 to their new worship center in 2022.
The old building had a cornerstone which read 1925 had a hidden secret. Inside the cornerstone was a time capsule placed by the 1920’s church congregation.
Norman Spiess is somewhat of a church historian and says it’s like taking a step back in time. The capsule contained a number of newspapers and church hymnals from the 1920’s.
Some of the church documents were printed in German, as Spiess explains, “In 1926 when this was put together, there was a number of people who just about only spoke German, my great-grandparents would have been one of them.”
The capsule’s contents will be on display at Christ Lutheran School which is attached to the church’s new worship center.