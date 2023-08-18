MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- While the winter season may still be months away Christmas tree preparation has already begun. Fritz’s Mountain located in Lincoln County has been providing Christmas trees to families for over 30 years.
“It’s a great tradition to start with your family,” said Katie Podgorski part owner of Ftitz's Mountain.
The preparation starts in the spring and goes throughout the summer to make sure the trees are ready to be harvested in November.
“Throughout the summer we’re busy mowing, fertilizing them around this time late July to early August we’re shearing them which is like pruning them to give them the beautiful shape,” said Podgorski.
Fritz’s mountain plants 1,000 Christmas trees every year and is a choose and cut your own lot that sees hundreds of customers each year.
“We’ve got customers that come from all over from Illinois, Minnesota, some from up in Michigan, they’ve been coming for 20-30 years and now they’re bringing their grandkids, their great grandkids," said Podgorski.
The trees are ready to be harvested after 11 to 12 years once they’re planted, and visitors will have a new tradition that they can enjoy.
“By the time they leave they’re so happy, they’re running around with their kids or you know kids come out here on their cell phones and then the time they leave their cell phones in their pocket and they’re walking around throwing snowballs or running between the trees, I just I love bringing family’s together," said Podgorski.
Fritz’s mountains biggest opening weekend is the friday after Thanksgiving but people can start getting trees in mid-November.