CHIPPEWA CO. (WJFW) - A Chippewa County snowplow was rear-ended early Thursday along State Highway 29 by a semi-truck.
The driver of the semi and the driver of the plow truck walked away with bumps and bruises.
Chippewa Co. Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley said that the collision was so violent that the entire load of salt was ejected from the plow truck.
Commissioner Kelley adds that people need to slow down and let the plows do their work. The plow trucks are expected to be out for several more hours dealing with the high winds and the drifting of snow.
The post adds that if you don't have to go anywhere to please stay home.
