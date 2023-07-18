RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Vaccinations can prevent serious complications and even death.
In tonight’s Edition of Feel Great today we will talk about how vaccinations work and what immunizations children get.
“For children most of the things you’re going to immunize them against especially under age one, have historically killed children or caused serious issues,” said Dr. Paul Fischbuch who is a Pediatrician at Aspirus Rhinelander.
He says vaccines activate your immune system and can prevent severe reactions from an illness that can cause permanent disability or death.
“The biggest two examples would be pneumococcus and Haemophilus Influenzae type B, which are bacterial infections. What we are worried about would then cause Bacterial Meningitis. Which if your child gets it and your child survives it you don’t have the same child afterwards period. Your child is going to be permanently different to some degree hopefully it’s a mild permanent difference, but it could be a massive permanent difference,” said Dr. Fischbuch.
The CDC vaccine schedule begins for infants at 2, 4 and 6 months old and will protect them against viruses like Polio, Hepatitis B and Rotavirus.
“It depends on the immunization, for some of them your primary goal is to get them through their risk period without catching it. Rotavirus for example if you catch that as an adult you will get a stomach flu you don’t need an immunization against that. But if you’re under age one it can kill you.”
The next round of vaccines would be for toddlers between 12 and 18 months old.
“That’s where you would get the Measles, Mumps, Rubella one the Chickenpox one, Hepatitis A and some boosters from things you got earlier that would fall there.”
Dr. Fischbuch says vaccinating before school gives kids the best protection.
“The risk of them catching that illness is in the school. So, if you want them to go to school ideally you have them protected against those before they go.”
He wants parents who are undecided about vaccinating their child to consider the risks.
“What’s going to be the single worst illness your child can get? Let’s make sure we at least protect them against that.”