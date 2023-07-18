Child Care Counts Program is Defunded: How it is coming into play in the Northwoods

“I've had to put a lot of things on the back burner and given up a lot of things to work in childcare,” said Elizabeth Krause, the assistant director of ABC Child Care in Wausau.
Krause started at sixteen and has continued to pursue a career in child care ever since. She said what fuels her is a dedication to her students.
“When [kids] say, you know, Hey, Miss Elizabeth! I just love that feeling,” said Krause. “I love walking in the door every single day.”
But her job is not easy, or accessible.
“Childcare, in itself, is a very low paying field, “ said Lynn Barttelt, the owner of ABC Child Care. “It's a hard job.”
For providers like ABC Child Care, the need for an increase in funding is necessary to maintain qualified staff members and maximize their ability to provide affordable child care.
“The Wisconsin childcare industry has been in crisis for about 20 years,” said Wisconsin State Senator Kilda Roys. “And that's why several years ago, even before the pandemic, there was a workgroup convened to put together an idea for how we can help stabilize the childcare industry.”
The result of these efforts was the Child Care Counts Program, a government subsidy that helped maintain livable wages. That program is now being defunded.
“It has affected us, we did get our first payment now since it has dropped down,” said Barttelt. “Basically, payments are both cut in half. That money is used to help pay wages. What comes in and childcare from tuition does not cover the wages of my staff, you know, making between 13 and $17 an hour, it does not cover it sold those grants and those childcare accounts program helped fund basically wages.”
For childcare providers like ABC, the support was able to provide workers with just one more reason to give these kids their everything.
“We need support, you know, and, again, if it's at what would an extra dollar do for a staff, an extra dollar might just make their day, even a little bit, they might push a little more, they might just give a little more,” said Krause.