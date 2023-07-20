ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - The Covid-era subsidy program Child Care Counts provides supplemental funds to child care services across the state of Wisconsin, funds that were used primarily to maintain livable wages for providers.
This past June, Governor Eavers proposed spending 340 million dollars to make this program permanent, a proposal that was denied by Republican lawmakers.
Since the Child Care Counts subsidy program has been cut, the payments these businesses have been receiving are about cut in about half. Come February, the funds are expected to be depleted completely.
“We're gonna have to look at rates, we're gonna have to look at narrowing our services, because [our staff] deserves it,” said Emileamae King, the program director for Terri’s Treehouse in Arbor Vitae. “They deserve every dollar and then more so and those benefits. They're important, they're important to all of us.”
For Northwood providers like Terri’s Treehouse, this issue is not just threatening their ability to pay their staff, but also their opportunity to remain open.
“Unfortunately, over the next six months, I expect to see probably more closures,” said Emilie Amundson, the secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. “So those childcare deserts are going to get a little a little drier. I expect to see probably longer waiting lists for parents seeking affordable child care. And I expect unfortunately tuitions and childcare centers to rise as a result of as a result of no new funding coming into this program.”
The average wage for child care workers in the area ranges from 13 to 18 dollars an hour, making the margin to cut these wages noticeably slim. What providers expect to end up happening is that child care rates will rise for parents.
Providers also anticipate a wave of closures ahead, with centers unable to keep up with overhead costs.