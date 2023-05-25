A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after distributing meth in Wausau.
40-year-old Anthony Anderson of Chicago, plead guilty to distributing 50 grams or more of meth back on January 20.
In August of 2021, law enforcement agents began a drug investigation into Anderson.
On March 9, 2022, Anderson provided a confidential informant one ounce of meth in Wausau. The following day, the informant met with Anderson and paid him 450-dollars for the meth. After receiving the money, Anderson provided the informant an additional ounce of meth.
At today's sentencing hearing the Judge said that a significant sentence was warranted because Anderson had an extensive criminal history including two prior drug trafficking convictions.