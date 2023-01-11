PARK FALLS, Wisc. (WJFW)- Chequamegon star forward Isaiah Deitz announced his commitment to play Division-2 basketball for Concordia University, St. Paul on Tuesday via his Twitter account. He received an offer from the school on January 1st, and it took him 10 days to make his decision.
Deitz is currently the leading scorer for the Marawood Conference, averaging 23.6 points per game. He also leads his team in scoring, as well as rebounds with 8.8 per game and assists with 6.8 per game.
Chequamegon is currently 4-8 on the season and 2-6 in the Marawood-North Conference standings. Deitz and the Screaming Eagles will look to add another win to their conference record in his first game since making his commitment on Friday at home against Abbotsford.
