EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northland Pines hosted a baseball tournament to conclude their final home games for this season. In their last official home game, the Eagles lost to Wrightstown 6-1 to snap their two-game winning streak. With that loss, Northland Pines fell to 8-12 on the season. In conference play, the Eagles finished with a 4-8 record, and tied for fifth place in the Great Northern Conference with Rhinelander.
They took on Chequamegon in their second game of the day in a battle of the Eagles and the Screaming Eagles. Chequamegon lost their first game of the day as well, dropping their opener to Marathon 9-0 in a Marawood North-South conference battle, snapping their two-game winning streak. Overall, the Screaming Eagles were 5-13 heading into their matchup with Northland Pines. In conference play, they were 3-7 on the season, and finished in fifth place in the Marawood North Conference.
Northland Pines struck first in this game, scoring one run in the first inning. However, Chequamegon responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first to take the 2-1 lead at the end of the first inning. Then, it was a pitcher's dual until the fourth inning, when the Screaming Eagles put one more run across the plate to take a 3-1 lead.
Then, Northland Pines started to mount a comeback, responding with a run of their own in the fifth inning. After that, the lead was cut to 3-2 with Chequamegon still on top. However, Chequamegon's defense was able to stay strong and hold off the comeback, winning this one 3-2.
With the win, Chequamegon improves to 6-13 overall on the season, and have won three out of their last four games. They have one more game left this season, when they host Lakeland Union on Monday in their regular season finale.
Northland Pines falls to 8-13 on the season. They'll hope to get back in the win column on Monday when they head down to Three Lakes to take on the Bluejays in their season finale.