More than 112 million acres of old growth forests could be protected under new policies from the Biden Administration The move would affect mature forests that have been identified on federal lands in Wisconsin, including the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.
Wisconsin still has small clusters of old-growth trees in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.
Environmental advocates in Wisconsin have argued they must be protected because they’re crucial for fighting climate change.
They’ve also called on the Forest Service to halt projects, including the Four-mile Vegetation Management Project which aims to log nearly 12 thousand acres in parts of Oneida, Vilas and Forest counties. The Forest Service has rejected groups’ request to suspend the project.
The administration said it’s asking for public input on policies to manage national forests for climate resilience. People must submit comments by June 20.