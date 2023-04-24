Chef's Cafeteria

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The School District of Rhinelander contracts with Taher Inc. to provide lunch services to students. Pat Karaba is the food service director for The School District of Rhinelander and she says, “Whenever we’re able to have a chef in the district it’s just a lot of fun. Maybe some different extra work for the staff, but the students really enjoy it.”
Chef Josh Good is from Green Bay originally, but travels around the region to prepare meals for students. He says, “We try to open it up so that they’re not so scared to try new things, and when they do they understand that it can be delicious.” Monday Chef Good prepared Chicken Tinga Tostadas for Rhinelander High School students.
Good says, “Chicken Tinga Tostada is a take on a traditional chicken tinqa which is ah, peppers, chilies, onions, tomato, and some spices, and usually it’s stewed until the chicken is boiled and starts to shred, it’s almost like a semi-stew.”
Sophomore Deshaun Bills enjoyed the change, “It’s very different, we haven’t had some like, traditional for like, a while and it’s pretty cool.”