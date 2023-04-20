FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “Rust.” Baldwin’s attorneys said in a statement Thursday that they are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case.