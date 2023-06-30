Centennial celebration – Eagle River Depot turns 100

EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – The Eagle River Historical Society is celebrating the 100-year birthday of the Eagle River Depot. The depot was built in 1923 by Chicago NorthWestern Railway after the previous depot was destroyed by a fire. They rebuilt, and it’s stood the test of time.
Robin Ginner is the City Administrator for Eagle River and read a proclamation from State Representative Rob Swearengen and State Senator Mary Felzkowski. Ginner, “The train depot, built in 1923, played a vital role in the lumber and tourism industries. Attracting workers and promoting the region’s natural beauty.”
Karen Sailer is the Executive Director of the Eagle River Historical Society and says she’s proud of how the day came together; with all the volunteers and community members showing their support. Vito Bortolotti interned with the Eagle River Historical Society a few years ago and returns to volunteer at the depot. He says, Eagle River was a hub for tourism in the 1920’s just as it is today. Bortolotti says people would ride the train from Chicago or Duluth because, “This was a main stop for usually fisherman, hunters, or people just coming up for vacation, enjoying the Northwoods for many of the same reasons we enjoy it today.”
For the centennial celebration, the depot unveiled it’s newest display, a 1:18th scale diorama of Eagle River as it was in 1910. The diorama was started by Glen Johnson in September of 2017 and completed in August 2022. Bertolotti explained what people see when they view the diorama, “railroad street and some of the smaller sections of main street, kind of give you an idea of what some of the old buildings used to look like, some of the old purposes of the buildings and you know when you walk downtown you can kind of see where they used to be, maybe see some of the originals.” Sailer was impressed by the level of detail. Sailer says, “The buildings in it were meticulously built, one at a time, by hand, they were not purchased from a supplier.”
