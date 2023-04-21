MERRILL (WJFW) - Funeral services have been scheduled next week for the two Merrill High School teens that were found deceased this week in the woods in Oneida County.
A celebration of life will be held for Dakota Brown, 16, on Tues., Apr. 25 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home in Merrill. Online condolences can be made online at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com. Her obituary states "Dakota absolutely loved her family and friends. She adored her brothers and loved taking care of her two dogs and three cats. Dakota always thought about everyone and made sure they were ok."
A memorial service will be held for Aiden Grefe, 17, on Mon. Apr. 24 at Les and Jim's Lincoln Lanes in Merrill. Visitation will be from 8 - 11 a.m. Visitation will be followed by a service until noon. In Aiden's obituary, it states "Aiden would do anything for the ones that he loved. He was extremely compassionate for other people, including his family that he loved with every bit of his heart." Online condolences can be made at waidfuneral.com.
Both Dakota and Grefe were first reported missing by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Sunday evening. On Monday, two bodies were discovered in the forest in Oneida County. Captain Terri Hook held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m., to confirm that the bodies were Dakota's and Aiden's. Captain Hook stated in a press release "We feel exposure played a factor in their deaths, but this will be determined upon completion of the investigation.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com