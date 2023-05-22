The flambeau river is absolutely gorgeous, especially this time of year.
Another thing happening on it is Oxbo resort hosting the 42nd annual tick races.
“This is like Lambeau field of wood tick races. It doesn’t get any better than this, right”, said Jared Schutz.
The Kentucky derby of the Northwoods was back at it again with a record turnout.
“They think I’m nuts and once they look it up, it’s a true thing. It’s actually a tick race. We all have fun and it’s, I believe in my heart it’s just another reason for Wisconsinites to drink beer,” said Paul Beseler.
“You can see it online, but you don’t really understand it until you’re here. It’s such a great atmosphere,” said Schutz.
“Wood tick races, come on! Who does that,” said Tina Duplayee.
Folks from far and wide made their way to the race track.
From dive bar enthusiasts and small business supporters all the way to long time attendees, it truly was a family affair.
“I got my son and daughter in law racing their ticks. They’re having a great time. I think they’re addicted. The next generation,” said Beseler.
Wander in Wisconsin founder Tina Duplayee was eager to share all she learned about the high intensity sport of tick racing
“There’s a red circle and you put them in a center circle, which is yellow and then they go from there. There’s two ticks that race and you have to try and get to the outer circle and then whoever does wins and the other one gets smashed,” said Duplayee.
Over 160 ticks were smashed this year, up from an impressive showing of 120 in 2022.
The tick races are a must see, an experience Paul Beseler is happy to share with his kids.
“My mom and dad used to come here. I’m here and now my kids love coming here,” said Beseler.
The tight bonds of family and friendship keep the races running…especially when it came to the final two ticks.
The grand showdown pitting husband against wife as their ticks dueled for the winning inch.
The last tick standing was named Tilly and Jill Ladwig got the winning mallet trophy.
“It’s like a big community. It feels like family. Everybody is having a good time. There’s lots of laughter going on. Everybody is smiling. It’s a very positive experience,” said Duplayee.
With the 2023 championship all wrapped up folks are already gearing up for next season.
“I wouldn’t miss it. Rain, sleet or snow, we'll be here,” said Beseler.