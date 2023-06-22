For Baerbel Ehrig, the Pollinator Coordinator for the Oneida County Land and Water Conservation, protecting native plants is essential to protecting Northwood pollinators.
“To put a native plants is automatically promoting bees and butterflies,” said Ehrig.
And, more importantly, the Northwood’s ecosystem.
“Native plants are really important for our ecosystem,” said Beth Hanson, the manager of Hanson’s Garden Village. “They're really important for the animals, the insects, the birds that live in our area.”
In partnering with Hanson’s Garden Village for a native talk and tour through their garden center, Ehrig hopes that gardening with native plants will seem a little more accessible.
“The event was about giving people an option to get in touch with some of these plants to hear about how they can be beneficial to be used,” said Ehirg.
And make it more exciting.
“It's fun to show people the hard work that goes into growing everything,” said Hanson.
Though undertaking a gardening project with native plants can be overwhelming, it does not have to be that way.
“If you already have a yard with a small flower garden, it's easy to just add in a milkweed plant or something else,” said Hansen.
For participants in the event, it was an opportunity to discover something new.
“it's really fun to put something in and then find out oh my gosh, I have my new favorite,” said Carmen Leal, a Native Plants Talk and Tour participant.
For Ehrig, it’s all part of a greater effort to protect and preserve.
“I'm showing appreciation, love and respect,” said Ehrig.