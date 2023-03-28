LANGLADE CO. (WJFW) - Bond has been set at $250,000 for the for the paraprofessional at the Elcho School District who is charged with child sex crimes.
Ashley King, 31, is charged with two counts of second degree sexual assault of a child.
King was in court yesterday for her initial appearance. During which, Judge Brent DeBord set a cash bond at $250,000. If King is able to post bond, she must maintain sobriety, have no presence in any establishments with a class B liquor license, have no contact with the alleged victim, the alleged family, and alleged victim's school, have no contact with any minors with exception of monitored telephone contact with her own children, surrender any passport and not to leave the state without the court's permission.
According to the criminal complaint, the alleged sexual assault involved a child under 16-years-old. The alleged victim said they had sex with King in a truck at the Otter Lake boat landing in Elcho. The criminal complaint also states that Det. Sgt. Jordan Sorano of the Langlade County Sheriff's Office, spoke with a witness who said that the defendant had admitted that sexual contact occurred with the alleged victim. The witness also stated that the defendant described the incident at the Otter lake boat landing, consistent with the victim's report.
In a statement released by the Elcho School District on Mar. 22, and obtained by WJFW, the school district states:
"The district has been informed of a criminal investigation involving one of its employees. The district is following its policies and procedures regarding this matter and is cooperating fully with law enforcement. The safety and well being of our students is of the utmost importance to the district."
King will be in court again for her adjourned initial appearance on April 17.