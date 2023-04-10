RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A judge has ruled that probable cause exists in a case involving a Schofield man charged with attempted child sex crimes.
Nicholas Glenetski, 44, is charged with attempted child enticement, attempted use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Court records show that during Glenetski's court appearance today, probable cause was found and the case will move forward. Court records also show that Glenetski's attorney was willing to proceed to the arraignment today. Records show that 'Not Guilty' pleas were entered.
According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office made a profile on a social media app claiming to be a young female from Rhinelander. The profile also mentioned that her age was 51, but below the photo and the age, there was a caption saying "I'm not 51 LOL."
Glenetski allegedly started to message the undercover officer, thinking it was the girl from the app. The undercover officer mentioned that they were 15 years old.
While Glenetski and the undercover detective were talking, Glenetski allegedly made sexual remarks toward the undercover detective.
Glenetski is currently out on an $8,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on May 30 for a pre-trial conference.
