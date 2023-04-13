Casa in the Casino

MOLE LAKE, Wis (WJFW) – There’s a new restaurant in the Mole Lake Casino, and it’s the first non-native owned business on reservation. Alejandro Jaciento is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps by opening the newest location of Casa Mexicana. After Alejandro’s father immigrated from Mexico, he opened the first Casa Mexicana in Rice Lake in 2001. Alejandro says, “To build onto my father’s legacy it just, it means a lot to me to my family, to my children.” Casa is replacing the former restaurant Café Manoomin, but it isn’t a complete overhaul.
Alejandro says, “We really wanted to brighten up the place, change the furniture, just bring a new atmosphere to here to make it feel like something different.” This will be the first authentic Mexican restaurant in Forest County. They hope to bring a new dining experience to Forest County. Alejandro is planning to host a live mariachi band for their Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Casa is set to open on April 17th, but Alejandro says to keep an eye on their Facebook page as they might open early.