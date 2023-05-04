Campground - Day Lake campground with snow courtesy Katie Lemoine
Many campgrounds in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest are now open after delays from lingering snow pack and high water.

On Thursday, 11 campgrounds opened in the national forest. The other 42 campgrounds will open once they are ready.

Specialists are at campsites every day removing hazardous trees, testing wells and repairing damage that happened over the winter.

Boat launches will open as quickly as possible, and USDA forest service specialists are urging people to call about the status of a boat launch.

The campgrounds that opened Thursday are:

Ada Lake

Bagley Rapids

Bear Lake

Boot Lake

Boulder Lake

Eastwood

Kentuck Lake, sites 1-14

Laura Lake

Laurel Lake

Pine Lake

Richardson Lake

All other camp sites are expected to be open by May 19.

Reservations can be made for May 19th later. Go to http://www.recreation.gov/ to reserve a campsite. Sites will be available on a first-come, first served basis.