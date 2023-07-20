MINOCQUA, Wis (WJFW) – The Campanile Center for the Arts is a non-profit agency focused on developing, promoting, and supporting the arts in the Lakeland area. Each summer, they engage youth a theatrical production and put on a show for the community. This year’s production is a re-telling of the children’s tale, Beauty and the Beast, which dates back to the 1700’s.
Claire Kafka Duda is the Director for the Summer Youth Theatre for the Campanile Center. She says, “there’s a lot of drama, a lot of jokes, and it’s really a great story for young audiences, it’s also only a 45- minute run time, so it’s not too long for the little ones.” Kafka Duda has two weeks to prepare the 25 kids from 3rd through 9th grade. Zoella Teeter is only 12-years-old but has a main role. She said, “It’s really fun to like act and work with other people and put on a production.”
Myles Koele has been working hard to portray his character, Mr. Sparkle. Koele said, “You definitely have to put a lot of work and time into it, but if you do, it’s gonna be really cool.”
The production has 3 shows beginning Friday and Saturday evenings at 5 and Sunday afternoon at 2. Admission is free, but a 10-dollar donation is appreciated.
For more information on upcoming shows, visit the Campanile Center’s website here.