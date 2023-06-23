Callie Rohr Memorial races return to Conover

The Callie Rohr Memorial Canoe and Kayak races have two goals, raise money for Pediatric Brain Tumor Research and have fun along the way. For the past 19 years, Rohr's Wilderness Tours have hosted the annual Callie Rohr Canoe and Kayak race at the headwaters of the Wisconsin River in Conover. The fundraiser donates all the proceeds towards finding a cure for Brain Cancer.
“We’ve run the race 18 times and 19 years we’ve had fundraising," said Rohr. "And in the cumulative time we’ve donated just a little over $225 thousand dollars.
At the age of seven Callie was diagnosed with Brain Cancer. She passed away on July 15th 1999, 5 days before her tenth birthday.
“At five years we were sitting around the fire and I came up with the idea, we should have a canoe race because she would love it," said Rohr. "And that was the first one, and now we are at the 18th race, 19th year of raising money, and if she was still alive she would just have a hoot."
Care for Pediatric Brain Tumors is a difficult process for everyone involved. Callie's mother Marcia says this event is a great way to show support for everyone.
“To come out and support an event that supports that cause and gives so much hope to those people going through this," said Rohr. "And to the researchers and the doctors who deal with this every single day, its an amazing feeling.
For those who would like to take part in the race The race takes place just outside of Conover with registration starting at 7:30am. More information on the race can be found on the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce website at eagleriver.org