ELCHO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Butternut and Elcho squared off in a Northern Lakes-Indianhead Conference crossover battle on Thursday. Elcho was hoping to end both their six-game losing streak and Butternut's two-game winning streak. The Hornets came into their home game with a 4-15 record, while Butternut was 9-13, looking to get their 10th win of the season.
After a tough game that featured big time three-pointers from both sides, Butternut came away with the 55-38 win, making it three straight for them.
With the win, Butternut improves their record to 10-13, and get in double-digits for team wins this season. For Elcho, they drop their seventh-straight game and fall to 4-16 on the year.
This is Elcho's last game of the regular season. Their next game will be in the opening round of the playoffs when they travel to Florence on Tuesday to take on the Bobcats for the third time this year.
Butternut still has one more regular season game to play this season, when they host Hurley on Friday. After that, they'll travel to Winter on Tuesday for their opening round playoff game.
