Business is booming for local family food stand at the Lincoln County Fair

MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Lincoln County Fair is currently underway in Merrill this weekend. It features dozens of rides and many vendors for families to enjoy, but one food stand makes customers go bananas.
"So our stand is the Monkey Tails stand we have been business for well it has actually been started by my father in law 55 years ago," said Jason Thon the owner or Monkey Tail.
Jason Thon and his and his son are in the summer heat serving their specialty, frozen bananas on a stick and of course lemonade but theirs is quite different.
"Well we started selling flavored lemonade five years ago so we offer strawberry, cherry, blue raspberry mango and that’s been huge," said Jason. "I think people like something different then the original lemonade so the fact that we offer a different varieties people really like it," he added.
Andrew Wallace is no stranger to Monkey Tails He says looks forward to purchasing the sweet lemonade every year
"It’s a nice hot day, it’s great to be at the fair here I was down with my daughter getting lunch and figured it was a great way to cap of a meal here," said Andrew Wallace a local resident from Merrill.
While this may the last fair of the year for Jason and his stand he is thankful for the community support.
"We thank the public for coming out every year and showing up," said Jason. "My wife particularly has served multiple generations of the same families and that’s something that’s pretty cool," he added.
The Lincoln County Fair will end on Sunday.