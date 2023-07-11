PRENTICE - In fewer than two months, school years will begin. And one local school district is looking for bus drivers after its administrator was forced to drive a route last year.
The Prentice School District has five school bus routes and two drivers don't want to come back in the fall. District administrator Randy Bergman drove an after-school route for most of the year last year.
Routes could be at risk of being combined if there aren't enough drivers, leading to much longer rides for students.
Bergman said the district will train drivers, and they will be paid around $50 per route along with health insurance.