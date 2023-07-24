RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- School districts around the Northwoods are seeing bus driver shortages ahead of the upcoming school year.
The Bowen’s bus service that provides transportation for the Rhinelander School District is seeing a shortage of drivers.
“It is services that are extremely important to households especially when both parents are working, a lot of families depend on that service,” said Kim Weyers the Manager of Bowen's Bus Service.
The district may cut three routes this year which may cause some issues for parents and students.
“It might not sound like a lot but it does mean that the busses are going to be pretty full, and it could mean that we would have to not approve some alternates that parents might need,” said Weyers.
With the shortage of drivers parents need to turn in their bussing request forms before July 31st in order to prevent route changes.
“If we get them after that point the parents won’t having bussing for their students until after September 18th, and because of the driver shortage and needing to cut routes we won’t be able to change routes at that point,” said Weyers.
The Bus request form can be found at Bowensbusinc.com
Anyone who can help should contact Bowen’s bus service. Bowen's does teach new drivers how to operate a bus.
“Bus driving is so important; it is the safest way for kids to get to and from school and it just means a lot to those students and to the parents," said Weyers.