Voters in Oneida County narrowed down the field for Oneida County Circuit Court Judge on Tuesday. Judge Mary Burns received the most votes with 3,107. Oneida County District Attorney received the second most votes with 2,479. Both Burns and Schiek have advanced to the general election on April 4th. Oneida County Corporate Counsel Mike Fugle received the least amount of votes with 1,072 and will not appear on the spring general election ballot.
According the Oneida County elections website, turnout for the 2023 spring primary was 27 percent. Also on the ballot was the state supreme court race. Liberal judge Janet Protasiewicz won the county, however there were more total votes for the two conservative candidates than the two liberal candidates.
Submit story ideas to dhagen@wjfw.com