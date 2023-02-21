Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY... .An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, producing considerable blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, and Northern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. &&