Wisconsin's Broadband expansion program is continuing to bring new internet service to the Northwoods.
Two projects in Vilas and Langlade counties were selected in this latest round of funding. The second largest of the 34 awards will be in Manitowish Waters.
Spectrum received $2.4 million for a fiber project that work should connect more than 1,300 residential locations and 75 businesses to the internet. Cirrinity also will receive $520,000 for a fiber project in Langlade County in the Towns of Summit, Peck and Vilas
It will likely provide service to more than 100 residential and business locations.