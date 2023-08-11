WASAU, Wisc. (WJFW) -- AT&T helped the Boys & Girls Club of the Wasau area plug into new services. The cell service company donated $10,000 at an event Friday morning to help the club invest in technology to bridge the digital divide.
The digital divide is unequal access to technology and affects rural communities disproportionately. An estimated 37 percent of rural Wisconsin residents lack access to broadband internet, according to the American Immigration Council.
This is especially difficult for children under 18, who need the internet for schoolwork, and the divide became more pronounced when the pandemic forced schools to move online.
Robyn Gruner, AT&T's director of external affairs for the Wisconsin area said the company is trying to bridge that gap.
"We want to invest in programs that help kids stay in touch with community, stay in touch with their school, stay in touch with their friends so that they are no longer left behind," said Gruner.
Tucker James Lund, a 12-year-old student at John Muir Middle School, said the donation will be a big help.
"It will help out a lot of people because most of the people here don't really have access to all of that technology," said Lund.
The grant is intended to support digital literacy, learning, and online job training for children through the Boys & Girls Club in Wasau.