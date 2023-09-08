MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- The bridge over lake Minocqua will be reduced to one lane traffic in each direction from Country Club Road to East Park Avenue starting September 11 as crews make repairs. They will be working on concrete patching of the deck, sidewalks, joints and railings.
“The work we’re doing is considered maintenance to keep this bridge in good condition, the bridge overall is in good condition we just want to keep maintaining it to keep it in that good condition,” said Tom Hardinger Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Structures Maintenance and inspections supervisor.
The closures will occur from Mondays at 6 a.m. until Thursdays at 5 p.m. but will be fully open for weekend traffic.
“Slow down is the message of the day, be safe as you go through that zone and just be cautious," said Hardinger.
The project is expected to be completed by October 5.
“We’re trying to minimize the traffic disruption for the people of Minocqua and the visitors that’s why we’re doing it from Monday to Thursday and not impacting any weekend traffic,” said Hardinger.