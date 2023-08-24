The Minocqua Brewing Company has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Minocqua in federal court. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District court in the Western District of Wisconsin.
In the documents, the business claims that members of the town board have retaliated against the brewing company for their political activities. The lawsuit claims that the Minocqua plan commission rejected MBC's Administrative Review Permit because of concerns that the property would display a left-wing political sign.
The Brewing company is seeking damages for the alleged obstruction and injunction against the town and commission to prevent further delays in the zoning application process.