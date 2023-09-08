MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The owner of Minocqua Brewing Company, Kirk Bangstad, has included Oneida County and several town leaders in the lawsuit against the town of Minocqua last Friday. Bangstad claimed that bias was involved in the Oneida County Planning and Development Committee's decisions related to his company, citing infringement of rights protected by the U.S. constitution and Wisconsin law. This includes the committee's decision to revoke the company's permit to serve alcohol and delay the company's request to build a beer garden.
"To face such blatant discrimination and obstruction from not only the town of Minocqua but also Oneida County, based on personal or political beliefs, is both disheartening and fundamentally wrong," said Bangstad.
Bangstad accused the town of Minocqua and Oneida County of retaliating against the Minocqua Brewing Company for his critique of the local government and display of progressive views. Filed in late August, the initial lawsuit focuses on protecting individual and business rights, citing a pattern of authoritarian conduct, political retaliation, harassment, and intimidation by defendants.
In addition to Oneida County, Bangstad also added Planning and Zoning Department Head Karl Jennrich and Oneida County Board Chairperson Scott Holewinski among others to his lawsuit.
"Every business deserves a fair shot, and what we've experienced is a deliberate attempt to undermine our success at multiple governmental levels," Bangstad added.