RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau native, Brooke Jaworski has announced she is transferring from the University of Texas to the University of Minnesota. Jaworski attended Wausau West High School where she holds eight school records and her last year in high school gained three WIAA state records. These accomplishments earned her the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Jaworski signed to the University of Texas in 2018 to pursue her track career further. However, Brooke faced many road blocks while attending UT, such as injury and having to gain control of her self identity. Becoming such a high class athlete early in her career, builds an expectation around her. Not performing to that ability did damage to her self confidence.
"Our minds are so powerful and sometimes when you have a really successful young career, from middle into high school the expectations remain high and steady," said Jaworski. "When you fall short, it can be really debilitating."
Brooke also missed her Wisconsin atmosphere with being more than 1,000 miles away from her loved ones, it began to take a toll on her. She chose Texas because of the elite talent it always exuded with multiple high class athletes. She wanted to be apart of that team, where she could get competition from the comfort of her own training partners to push her to be better.
"Coming down here {Texas}, it was hard to leave home," said Jaworksi. "But to learn lessons you would've not otherwise learned, and the weather was tempting after training for 18 plus years in the north."
Brooke is still competing for the University of Texas for the remainder of her season. She's able to hold on to her eligibility while being committed to another University, because of the relationship she's built with head coach, Edrick Floreal. The two are on great terms, and she has gotten nothing but support from him and the rest of the team about her move.
"No one works harder than Brooke," said Coach Floreal. "There's nothing like her, and her only downfall is that she works too hard. I have never met a more committed person."
Jaworski feels there is more to be done at Texas before she leaves. She still considered herself a Longhorn and has immense respect for the university. The switch back to the Midwest comes from feeling fulfilment from Texas. Jaworksi explains she's gained all that she can from UT, and it's time for a change. She's learned a lot in her struggle, homesickness, and success at Texas for her to finally move forward.
"Sometimes you need to get yourself uncomfortable again and I feel like I've maxed out my opportunities at Texas," said Jaworksi. "I've done great things and learned so much but now to take that knowledge and apply it to a new environment."
Brooke closes out her announcement, simply with wanting everyone to know she's coming back to the Midwest.