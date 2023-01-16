TRIPOLI (WJFW) - No one was injured after the BP station in Tripoli caught fire early Monday morning.
Just after 4 a.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Communications Center Dispatched dispatched the Tomahawk Fire Department to the BP Station on Highway 8 just west of Willow Rd.
Automatic mutual aid was dispatched from the Nokomis Fire Department for a full response.
Upon arrival, the Chiefs from Tomahawk Fire noted heavy smoke toward the roof line of the building.
Firefighters began an initial interior attack but ended up exiting the structure as it was quickly becoming unstable and unsafe for interior fire operations.
Due to the size and growing complexity of the fire, the command upgraded the response as part of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but according to the Tomahawk Fire Department, the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
Little Rice Fire and Emergency Support Unit, Prentice Fire, Crescent Fire, Corning Fire, Rhinelander Fire, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Tomahawk EMS all responded to the fire.
All firefighters left the scene by noon.
The Ladder 1 truck from Rhinelander Fire was utilized to access the roof and areas of the building that were unreachable by firefighters.
The Lincoln County Highway Department assisted throughout the incident in keeping Highway 8 sanded and salted.
The highway never had to be closed at any time.
Tomahawk Fire Chief Pail Winter wishes to thank the different departments and resources that responded to the incident this morning.