Rhinelander, WI (WJFW) – A new addition to JC Weddle Books in Rhinelander is almost as old as the United States of America.
The book is called “Navigation Spiritualized – A New Compass for Seamen.” It was written by John Flavel in 1664, and the available copy is an edition from 1796. Josh Weddle, who owns the bookstore with his wife Cindy, bought the collectible at an auction in Antigo after recognizing its significance.
“I just think that’s neat to think of how many people’s hands have been in it,” said Weddle. “When you write a book, those words can last a long time.”
It’s the oldest book in the store, which was opened by the Weddles in April 2022. Weddle said that many bookstores closed after Amazon began to dominate the market, but second-hand bookstores are making a comeback because people miss the personal interactions.
“You get your usual customers that come in all the time,” said Weddle. “That’s probably been one of the things that’s surprised us the most. Just relationships with people that now are our friends – just because they come in all the time.”
The store has other collectibles too – Snoopy figurines, owl postcards, and miniature football helmets. Smaller visitors can also squeeze into a secret “Narnia wardrobe” hidden at the back of the shop.
JC Weddle Books is located at 71 S Stevens St, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501.