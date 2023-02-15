ASHLAND, Wis (WJFW) – Book Across the Bay is an 11.1 kilometer ski, snowshoe, and fat tire bike race across the frozen surface of Lake Superior. Chequamegon Bay provides a spectacular setting for this race starting at the Ashland Marina and ending at Kreher Park just next door to the marina. Between the start and finish line, local businesses have set up rest stations with a bonfire, a warming tent, and most importantly, snacks.
This year, the race travels across the bay to Bird Island and its fire breathing dragon sculpture and back. Benjamin Thoen explains how the trail is lit as participants cannot wear a headlamp or bring a flashlight, “a luminary, it’s a 5 gallon bucket of ice that we partially freeze and drill and drain and then we’ve got some homemade lanterns that light the entire trails.”
The race has had a wave start, meaning racers have staggered start times to decrease congestion on the course, but this year organizers have added a fourth wave to the race. They feel this fourth wave gives people who just want to have a good time a chance to get out on the course.
Mary McPhetridge, Executive Director of the Ashland Chamber of Commerce, is excited about the event and says, “The tent will be down at the start line and finish line of course. And they’ll have music and chili and all sorts of things after the race. And so, you know it’s an all-day event, all evening event and we’re just really excited it’s here.”
Regardless of if you have the ambition for the entire 11.1 kilometers, or you decide to take the shortcut to the return track, participants will not be alone as up to 3,500 people are expected.